Photo essay: SCCC hosts Easter egg hunt
Brynn Grieshaber, Co- Editor, Photographer
April 13, 2017
Students rush into the SCCC bookstore to hunt for eggs filled with numbers for special prizes like Beats by Dre, drones, candy, laptops, cups, etc. The SCCC bookstore hosted this Easter egg hunt for all students.
Mrs. Patsy Fischer, Advising Coordinator, helped out with today's Easter egg hunt by making sure every egg and prize is accounted for.
Emanuel Serrano, student at SCCC, searches for a special prized egg in the shelves of the bookstore.
Magali, shows off her egg she found in the bookstore. Eggs were scattered around the bookstore and outside the bookstore.
Aaron Washington, basketball player at SCCC, expresses that there just aren't any eggs left to find.
Diego Becerril, Obadiah Barnett, and Emanuel Serrano help each other to search for eggs that were hidden up in the top shelves.
The students had about 45 minutes to collect and find as many eggs as they could. Students then waited eagerly to see what they won.
Freshman, Briana Domino, won a stunt drone with one of her prized eggs she found. Students had a chance to win Beats by Dre, ear buds, candy, cups, and more.
Accounting major, Patrick Blanc, is happy with his $15 gift card to Taco Bell!
Luz Rivera, Dominican Republic, is ecstatic that she won the Acer one 10 laptop! Congrats!
The Crusader • Copyright 2017 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in