Photo essay: Never too old for an Easter egg hunt
Brynn Grieshaber, Co- Editor, Photographer
April 13, 2017
Students rush into the SCCC bookstore to hunt for eggs filled with numbers for special prizes like Beats by Dre, drones, candy, laptops, cups, etc. The SCCC bookstore hosted this Easter egg hunt for all students.
Patsy Fischer, advising coordinator, helped out with today's Easter egg hunt by making sure every egg and prize is accounted for.
Emanuel Serrano, student at SCCC, searches for a special prized egg in the shelves of the bookstore.
The eggs were filled with numbers, and the students would report the numbers to a staff member to receive their prize.
Magali shows off her egg she found in the bookstore. Eggs were scattered around the bookstore and outside the bookstore.
Aaron Washington expresses that there just aren't any eggs left to find. Students canvassed the store quickly. Latecomers were at a disadvantage.
Diego Becerril, Obadiah Barnett and Emanuel Serrano help each other to search for eggs that were hidden up in the top shelves. The three friends took turns lifting each other up to search the high places.
The students had about 45 minutes to collect and find as many eggs as they could. Students then waited eagerly to see what they won.
Freshman Briana Domino won a stunt drone with one of her prize eggs she found. Students had a chance to win Beats by Dre, ear buds, candy, cups and more.
Accounting major Patrick Blanc won a $15 gift card to Taco Bell in his easter egg.
Luz Rivera, Dominican Republic, is ecstatic that she won the Acer one 10 laptop! Congrats!
The Crusader • Copyright 2017 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in