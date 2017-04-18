The student news site of Seward County Community College

Ashley leads Lady Saints to split

Keynitra Houston, Reporter, Photographer
April 18, 2017
Filed under Softball, Sports

Enduring her longest winless dry season, Lady Saints ace Monique Ashley returned to herself Saturday, turning a three hit shutout in a 3-0 Seward win in diversion one of the doubleheader against Colby before the Lady Trojans replied with a 6-2 win at Lady Saints Field.

Seward came out strong in diversion one, getting three straight hits to start. Seward had a RBI single from Kristyna Garcia that put the Lady Saints up 1-0 preceding their first out of the diversion. A Colby blunder permitted Seward to score their second. Leena Mortensen added another to make it a 3-0 diversion for the Lady Saints after one.

Keynitra Houston
Sophomore infielder Kristyna Garcia has pitched for 48 games this season and has had 49 runs batted in.

 

The Lady Saints did not continue strong into the second game. Colby won the second game with a score of 6-2, splitting the doubleheader for Seward.

The split moved Seward to 37-15 on the year and 12-5 in Jayhawk West play.

The Lady Saints will travel to Dodge City April 19 to go up against Dodge City Community College at 2 p.m. and at 4 p.m.

