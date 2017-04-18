Lady Saints pull off results in Juco Championship

Close Freshman Steffany Bermudez gets ready for defense and to score for the Lady Saints. Freshman Steffany Bermudez gets ready for defense and to score for the Lady Saints.





Filed under Sports, Tennis

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

The Seward County Lady Saints had a few bumps at the Southwest Juco Championships in Plano, Texas against the Cowley Tigers.

Thalita Rodrigues won her match of the day, overcoming her opponent at 6-2. Although Rodrigues won, she finished in third.

Sarah Manseri lost on Saturday at 6-2, 6-0 which lead her to finish at #2.

Lisa Suzuki took a 6-1, 6-3 and finished in 5th.

In doubles, Rodrigues and Suzuki win at #1. Steffany Bermudez and Manseri earned a spot at #2. Tadi Mrewa and Madison Hoelting finished at 3.

Seward finished Saturday 6-6. Seward will host Cowley on Wednesday at the Blue Bonnet Courts at 1 p.m.

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close