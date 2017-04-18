Lady Saints pull off results in Juco Championship
The Seward County Lady Saints had a few bumps at the Southwest Juco Championships in Plano, Texas against the Cowley Tigers.
Thalita Rodrigues won her match of the day, overcoming her opponent at 6-2. Although Rodrigues won, she finished in third.
Sarah Manseri lost on Saturday at 6-2, 6-0 which lead her to finish at #2.
Lisa Suzuki took a 6-1, 6-3 and finished in 5th.
In doubles, Rodrigues and Suzuki win at #1. Steffany Bermudez and Manseri earned a spot at #2. Tadi Mrewa and Madison Hoelting finished at 3.
Seward finished Saturday 6-6. Seward will host Cowley on Wednesday at the Blue Bonnet Courts at 1 p.m.