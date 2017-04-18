The student news site of Seward County Community College

Lady Saints pull off results in Juco Championship

Freshman Steffany Bermudez gets ready for defense and to score for the Lady Saints.

Keynitra Houston, Houston
April 18, 2017
Filed under Sports, Tennis

The Seward County Lady Saints had a few bumps at the Southwest Juco Championships in Plano, Texas against the Cowley Tigers.

Thalita Rodrigues won her match of the day, overcoming her opponent at  6-2. Although Rodrigues won, she finished in third.

Sarah Manseri lost on Saturday at 6-2, 6-0 which lead her to finish at #2.

Lisa Suzuki took a 6-1, 6-3 and finished in 5th.

In doubles, Rodrigues and Suzuki win at #1. Steffany Bermudez and Manseri earned a spot at #2. Tadi Mrewa and Madison Hoelting finished at 3.

Seward finished Saturday 6-6. Seward will host Cowley on Wednesday at the Blue Bonnet Courts at 1 p.m.

