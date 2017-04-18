Saints lose to Cougars

Baseball, Sports

On Saturday at Great Bend, Seward went up against Barton County Community College. Losing both games in a double header makes this a five game losing streak for the Saints.

Seward lost the first game with a score of 11-1 and the second game with a score of 7-1.

Seward’s record is now set at 16-28 overall and and 9-15 in Jayhawk West Conference play.

The Saints will host Clarendon at the Brent Gould Field at 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

