Saints lose to Cougars
On Saturday at Great Bend, Seward went up against Barton County Community College. Losing both games in a double header makes this a five game losing streak for the Saints.
Seward lost the first game with a score of 11-1 and the second game with a score of 7-1.
Seward’s record is now set at 16-28 overall and and 9-15 in Jayhawk West Conference play.
The Saints will host Clarendon at the Brent Gould Field at 3 p.m. on Wednesday.