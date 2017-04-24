Denim Day debuts in April





Filed under News, Showcase

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

An 18-year-old girl accused her driving instructor (who was a 45-year-old man) of raping her. She said during her driving lesson the man took her to a secret spot, told her to get out and then raped her. The instructor contended that they agreed to have sex in the car.

He was convicted of indecent exposure and the 1992 case was dropped in but reopened later. It was ruled consensual sex because the instructor’s lawyer argued the girl wore TIGHT PANTS. She had to have helped him take off her pants, which meant it was consensual in the eyes of the court.

The controversial topic of the reason behind Denim Day had students puzzled, because they didn’t understand what happened or didn’t really happen. Most sexual assault cases are his words against hers and vice versa for male sexual assault victims.

Denim Day was created by women in the Italian Parliament to protest the Italian Supreme Court decision. Denim Day today is still used during April for sexual assault awareness month to spread awareness and support all victims.This year Denim Day will be on April 26. Wear denim to show your support and spread awareness.

In response to the reason behind Denim Day, sophomore Mario Cardenas said,”No means no! But if you are helping that person out by taking off your pants it wouldn’t necessarily be called rape. Unless the girl was threatened by the guy, then that changes the whole view of it being rape or not being rape.”

Some students see the need for more evidence in investigations. “There should be more investigation. [A person accused of being] a rapist sometimes is not guilty, but are accused because there is not enough investigation,” third year Vanessa Gonzalez said.

Statistics produced by the RAINN website mentioned that female college students of the ages 18 to 24, are 20 percent less likely than non-students of the same age to be a victim of rape or sexual assault.

Male students of the ages 18 to 24 are 78 percent more likely than non-students of the same age to be a victim of rape or sexual assault.

In honor of Sexual Assault Awareness Month SCCC will be hosting events around campus this month. On April 25 there will be a movie night at 6 p.m. in room A140.

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close