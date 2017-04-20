Lady Saints sweep the Conqs

Filed under Softball, Sports

In Wednesday’s doubleheader the Lady Saints swept the Conqs with scores of 9-8, and 4-2. Jordan Garrison bombed two home runs in a 4-2 game one win for the Lady Saints and Sage Harrison went deep twice in the to help Seward to a 9-8 extra inning win to keep them in second place in the conference standings with two games to go.

In the First contest Seward had 10 hit to the Conqs 4. Garrison went 2-4 with 2 home runs. Krystina Garcia went for 2 hits while also bringing in 2 runs.

Monique Ashley earned her 22nd win of the season, allowing 4 hits and 2 runs, while also pitching 7 strikeouts.

In game 2 the Saints got out to an early 3-0 lead in the 2nd, thanks to 2 RBI;s by Maycee Koontz and another from Garcia.

In the 3rd inning Sage Harrison Bombed her 12th homer of the season to extend the Lady Saints lead to 5.

Ruby Gonzalez gave up her first runs of the night in 4th for a score of 5-2

Things got interesting in the 5th as the Conqs scored 5 to give them their first lead of the night at 6-7.

Things were all tied up 7-7 at the end of the 7th inning to send the game into extra innings. In the 8th the saints were able to get 2 runs to put them up 9-7.

The saints would secure the win at 9-8,

Seward improves to 39-17 overall on the year with the sweep while boosting their Jayhawk West record to 14-7. Dodge falls to 23-15 and 11-11 in league play.

The Lady Saints will play for the final time at home on Friday when they host #1 Butler at 2:00 at Lady Saints Field in Liberal.

