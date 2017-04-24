Photo essay: All Saints day

Incoming freshmen for fall 2017 go through orientation to learn about policies, student login, and more. Each year Seward County Community College hosts All Saints Day to help new students and parents prepare for college.
Incoming freshman enroll and prep for fall semester
Vice president Celeste Donovan ensures incoming freshman that they made the right decision coming to SCCC. Donovan mentions that SCCC provides different resources to help in every subject.
SCCC faculty staff introduces trio, a program for first generation students. Trio helps students excel in the classroom and to be the first to graduate within their family.
Admissions and Event Coordinator Aly Call talks about trio, policies, student portal login and financial aid with incoming freshmen.
Biology instructor Ty Hughbanks helps freshman Darius Foster, pre med major from liberal. Heather Hannah, Mathematics instructor, helps another student enroll for this coming school year.
Director of Counseling Mariah Cline helps students that need help with enrollment, finding their advisor, and personal problems they may be having. High school students Emmerith Monarez and Kylie Beaty went to liberal high school and received help from cline.
Accounts Receivable Manager Jeanne Beer takes care of billing and student fees.
Students who are technology majors see Travis Combs Interim Dean of Industrial Technology.
Drafting and design instructor Scott Lickteig talks about the classes that are required for technical majors.
English instructor Janice Northerns helps english majors. Humanities consist of english, theater, and art.