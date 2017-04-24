Saints break losing streak

Filed under Baseball, Sports

The Saints broke their eight game losing streak Sunday against their split doubleheader against Dodge City.

Seward won 11-7 the first game and lost 8-4 in the second game.

The Saints took their third home loss in the season. For the first time in program history they fell to 17-32 for their overall season and 10-18 in the Jayhawk West action.

They will play again next weekend at Williams Stadium in Garden City to wrap up the season.

The Saints will take on the Broncbusters in a four game set Saturday and Sunday beginning at 1:00.

