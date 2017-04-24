The student news site of Seward County Community College

The Crusader

Saints break losing streak

Brynn Grieshaber, Co- Editor, Photographer
April 24, 2017
Filed under Baseball, Sports

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The Saints broke their eight game losing streak Sunday against their split doubleheader against Dodge City.

Seward won 11-7 the first game and lost 8-4 in the second game.

The Saints took their third home loss in the season. For the first time in program history they fell to 17-32 for their overall season and 10-18 in the Jayhawk West action.

They will play again next weekend at Williams Stadium in Garden City to wrap up the season.

The Saints will take on the Broncbusters in a four game set Saturday and Sunday beginning at 1:00.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Tags: , , ,

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Saints break losing streak

    Baseball

    Saints lose to Clarendon

  • Saints break losing streak

    Baseball

    Saints lose to Cougars

  • Saints break losing streak

    Baseball

    Saints split against Cloud County

  • Saints break losing streak

    Baseball

    Saints fall short against Colby

  • Saints break losing streak

    Baseball

    Saints win over Frank Phillips

  • Saints break losing streak

    Baseball

    Saints drop four games

  • Saints break losing streak

    Baseball

    Saints defeat the Plainsmen

  • Saints break losing streak

    Baseball

    Saints lose to Odessa

  • Saints break losing streak

    Baseball

    Saints help McSpadden reach milestone

  • Saints break losing streak

    Baseball

    Saints baseball off to a good start

The student news site of Seward County Community College
Saints break losing streak