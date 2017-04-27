Photo Essay: Chemistry Soap Project

Chemistry 2 students had a soap project to sell the soaps they created in lab. The point of their project is to watch from the beginning and end. Chemistry instructor Bryan William keeps track of who wins by how much money they make all together. Faculty and students around campus that come in to buy the soap have $15 to spend all together on soap they would like to purchase from any group. There were a total of nine groups in this project.
Keynitra Houston
Students Everett Edwards and Owen Martin collaborated together to make soap bros. Edwards and Martin had three different test for their soaps.
Keynitra Houston
Classmates Blanca, Delatorre, and Eddy made a apple mango fragrance. Their ingredients included 50% of caster oil and coconut oil.
Keynitra Houston
Double Dee’s soap sold their soaps $14.75 a piece. Their researched included what types of oils and butters were needed to make the soap.
Keynitra Houston
Jar soap inc made three different soaps. Bunnies (far left) is $1.00 each, Flowers (middle) are $1.50, and Royal flowers (far right) were sold for $2.00.
Keynitra Houston
Biology instructor Ty Hughbanks decides to buy soap for his daughter riley. He aimed for a cute one that had a girly shape to it such as the heart and bunny.
Director of Student Success Center
Frances Brown, Director of Student Success Center, bought a total of six soaps from five different groups. Bryan William, Chemistry instructor, keeps track of the group that makes the most money.
Keynitra Houston
Head Volleyball coach Thais Baziquetto Allen says “This one smells like soap toothpaste. I have to ask myself when I get out of the shower, do I want to smell like this when I get out?”
Keynitra Houston
Classmates Alyssa Fisher Israel tested three different oils for their soap. They used Caster oil, palm oil, and coconut oil.