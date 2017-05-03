Photo Essay: Field Biology students experience great outdoors

Keynitra Houston

Field biology students take a trip to Turner falls Oklahoma. Students are required to go on two camping trips to pass the course.

Field biology is a five credit hour camping course at Seward County Community College.Students must go on two trips in order to pass the course. The trips the class go on change every year. First was Picture Canyon, Colorado and the second was Turner Falls, Oklahoma. The purpose of the course is to teach how to survive without basic needs like electricity and technology. Each student was required to keep a journal, writing what they observed and experienced.