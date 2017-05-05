Graduates plan their future after Seward

Graduation is just around the corner. The Commencement Ceremony will be Saturday 6 at 10 a.m. SCCC encourages for family and friends to arrive by 9:30 a.m. since the parking lot fills up pretty quickly. There are 401 students graduating this 2017 school year.

There are 179 students receiving Certificates of Completion, 97 receiving an Associate in Applied Science, 128 receiving an Associate in Science, 41 receiving an Associate in Arts and 12 receiving an Associates in General Studies.

After graduating students will go their separate ways looking to start their careers or maybe even take a break. There are many students who are transferring to other schools, students who want to open their own business and students who are ready to search for jobs.

Some students will need to transfer in order to continue their career. After graduating some students are able to start new jobs since they have their certificates and training completed.

Each student is unique, which is why they find jobs, programs and colleges that fit their future plans the best.

Many sophomores are ready to graduate and transfer to a four-year school. There are 103 students transferring to four-year-universities. Many graduates are still undecided on where to go next, but a lot already have their next step planned out. There are 22 graduates that are undecided and 81 who already know where they are headed next.

Many students decided to stay in Kansas. The top three schools in Kansas that many students will be attending are Kansas State University (K-State), Wichita State University (WSU) and Fort Hays State University (FHSU).

Other students will be attending schools outside of Kansas which include Oklahoma Panhandle State University(OPSU), University of Arkansas and West Texas A&M.

Sophomore Alejandro Norez, majoring in Computer Information, will attend K-State in the fall of 2018. Norez decided to go to K-State because their engineering program is the best in the state and his friends recommended it.

“Computers have always been interesting to me and since technology keeps evolving I’m sure I’ll find a good job,” Norez said. Norez will receive an Associate in Applied Science for Welding Technology.

SCCC students are transferring all over the United States. Click on a pin to see who is going far away or just down the road.

Sophomore Alexis Lopez is a nursing major and plans on staying at Seward County Community College, because “it’s the best nursing program in the area.”

“I love helping people and giving back which is why I chose the medical field,” Lopez said.

There will be a Capping / Pinning Ceremony for the Allied Health graduates on Friday 5 from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. It is estimated that there will be 72 prospective graduates from the Allied Health programs.

Education major Mandee Kaylee Saucedo wants to teach Elementary kids.

“I love kids and my mom being a teacher for 22 years made me want to become one even more,” she said.

Saucedo plans on transferring to Newman University in Wichita, because it’s a great program and “they are very friendly.”

Luis Martinez is a sophomore majoring in Art Illustration. There are 41 students who are graduating with an Associates of Arts.

“I am a visual learner,” he explained. “I like to see instead of listening it gets my attention more.”

Martinez plans on transferring to OPSU, because it’s close by and can still stay close to his family. Nine graduates will be transferring to OPSU.

“It also has one-on-one communication with the professor which I really like” Martinez said.

Although many students are staying in Kansas, many are also leaving the state. Students are moving to Arkansas, Colorado, Oklahoma, Texas and even Utah.

Sophomore Ciaralena Perez plans to continue studying in Colorado after graduating with an associates degree in Liberal Arts.

“I love to teach, like just explaining things to people,” Perez said. “The University of Colorado – Colorado Springs is somewhere I would like to go, but I want to look for something more close to home.”

Graphics by Angelica Alfaro and Odalys Avalos, Photos by Crusader staff