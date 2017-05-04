Sautter brought in as new Saints coach

With the departure of Bryan Zollinger, Seward County Community College had been in search of a new head coach. Former Saints assistant coach Jason Sautter was named the next Saints head coach.

“I am extremely excited about the opportunity to serve as the next head basketball coach at Seward County Community College,” Sautter said in a press release.

Sautter was last on the Saints coaching staff as an assistant to Zollinger during the 11-12 and 12-13 seasons. In both seasons that Saints won the Jayhawk Conference championship. In his two seasons Sautter helped Seward to a 56 win total.

He helped Deverell Biggs earn the Jayhawk West MVP before being named a first-team NJCAA All American.

Sautter then moved on to another coaching position as a Division 1 assistant coach at the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

During that time, UMKC earned its highest tournament seeding in 10 years and had an AP All American in George Hill.

Sautter recently completed his first season as assistant coach with the Rochester Razorsharks of the Premier Basketball League in New York. He helped the ‘Sharks to a 16-2 regular season record and a PBL Championship.

“I am honored by the conference that both President Trzaska and the committee have demonstrated as we went through this process. Their commitment and vision for men’s basketball [at] Seward County are inspiring, and I look forward to working with them to build champions and prepare young men we have in our program” Sautter said.

Sautter mentioned that he hopes to have an impact on the lives of his players: “Our main goal for this program is to grow young leaders in community and make them great young men, fathers and husbands. When we have that part done the basketball side will take care of itself,” said Sautter

