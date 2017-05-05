George Mendoza
Mechanical Engineering -Liberal, Ks
“What makes a good person is someone who does things for other people, who are kind hearted and don’t expect things back in return. They go over and beyond when they shouldn’t. I don’t believe that the choices you have made, define you. How you want to treat people, is the way YOU should be treated.You should except your flaws, so that you can be nicer to people.”