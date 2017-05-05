UpClose Filed under Showcase

George Mendoza

Mechanical Engineering -Liberal, Ks

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

“What makes a good person is someone who does things for other people, who are kind hearted and don’t expect things back in return. They go over and beyond when they shouldn’t. I don’t believe that the choices you have made, define you. How you want to treat people, is the way YOU should be treated.You should except your flaws, so that you can be nicer to people.”

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close