De-stress Week: A time to relax and recharge

As finals week draws near, Seward County Community College’s Student Government Association (SGA) has put together a week long list of festivities. These activities are meant to encourage students to close the textbooks and step away from the notes. De-stress week allows students to create happy memories and make the time less stressful.

The festivities for de-stress week kick off on Monday, April. 23 with Create A Critter. This event will take place in the Student Union, beginning at 10 a.m. Stop by and create a critter that you can use as a cuddle buddy for when those difficult finals don’t go the way you want them to.

The next event happening is Pet Therapy! Students can go to the Student Union on Tuesday, April 24 to enjoy some therapeutic dog time. Spending time with a couple cats and dogs are sure to bring a smile to your face!

On Wednesday, April 25, SCCC will kick off another de-stress week activity by celebrating Louie’s Birthday. Stop by the bookstore for walking tacos and cupcakes, beginning at 11:00 a.m.

Are finals causing tension in your back? Is your neck cramping up from having your nose in a book all day? Go to the Student Union on Thursday, April 26 at 9:00 a.m. for a FREE massage!

FREE DONUTS and stress relievers will be given out Friday, April 27 at 8:00 a.m. in the bookstore. Who doesn’t like free donuts? Stop by on your way to class and grab these goodies.

The events happening throughout the week are designed to help students lessen their levels of stress. SGA president, Manny Serrano encourages students to participate in the activities being held.

“[This week] is a good opportunity for students to forget about school and relax- it let’s them refocus,” Serrano said.

Serrano also believes that de-stress is so popular because “a lot of people are always involved and new ideas are brought up every year.” The events that are favored by the students are kept and brought back.

This proves to be true as many students look forward to Pet Therapy once again.

“I really want to go to pet therapy day again. This activity definitely de-stresses me,” Leif Kinser, a general education major and lover of dogs, said.

Finals are stressful, but the activities provided during de-stress week are a way for students to relax and recharge. Participate in the fun and help calm yourself before the busy week of finals!