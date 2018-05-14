Crusader takes break for the summer

May 14, 2018
Crusader
Other stories filed under Showcase
News
Three staff members retire from SCCC
Multimedia
Liberal celebrates Cinco de Mayo
Seward announces new Women’s Basketball Head Coach
SCCC celebrates 47th Graduation
Sports
Lady Saints perfect after first day at nationals
SCCC prepares for 2018 Graduation
Seward continues to dominate in both tennis programs
SC Life
What’s your kick?
SCCC 2018-19 Resident Assistants chosen
Liberal to host annual Cinco De Mayo Celebration
The Crusader
The student news site of Seward County Community College
© 2018 • Privacy Policy • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in