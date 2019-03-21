Lady Saints take a loss to El Paso

The Lady Saints played against El Paso Community College on March 11. The Lady Saints lost a four-game set to the Tejanas and dropped to 2-13 overall.

The Lady Saints softball team lost to the El Paso Community College, 15-14 and 11-3, on Monday, March 11. The Lady Saints lost a four-game set to the Tejanas and dropped to 2-13 overall.

During the first game the Lady Saints fell behind 8-5 after five innings, but tied it up with a three-run sixth. Nissy Lechuga had a run-scoring ground out and Miranda Nester had a two-run double to knot the game at 8-8.

The teams traded three runs each in the seventh to send the game into extra innings at 11 all. Seward took an 11-8 lead when Ashlee Ortizhit a three-run homer, scoring Jaci Oakley and Alyssah Pontoja. The Lady Saints could not hold on and El Paso rallied for four runs in the bottom of the inning to win the game.

Pontoja had three hits and drove in a run and Nester went 2-for-5 with three RBI to pace a 17-hit Seward attack. Madeline Owen, Jordan Cordrey, Lechuga and Oakley also added two hits each for the Lady Saints.

Cordrey allowed 14 runs, seven earned, on 17 hits, walked four and allowed a home run.

GAME TWO

Miranda Nester, Jaci Oakley and Madeline Owen each had a pair of hits for the Lady Saints, but it was not enough to overcome late scoring from the Tejanas in a six-inning, run-rule loss in the second game.

Seward jumped out to a 2-0 lead to start the game on Oakley’s RBI double and a run-scoring single by AJ Luna. El Paso would score single runs in the first three innings to take a 3-2 lead.

The Lady Saints tied it in the fourth when an error allowed Nester to score. That would be the final run for Seward as El Paso stormed back for eight runs over the final three innings to make it 11-3.

Alyssah Pontoja took the loss, giving up 11 runs on 11 hits, walking one and allowing two homers over 5 1/3 innings.