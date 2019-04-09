Saints are victorious against the Tigers

The Saints took another victory on April 5 against Cowley college. The team is ranked No. 3 and have won eight of their nine games.

The Saints took another victory on April 5 against Cowley college. The team is ranked No. 3 and have won eight of their nine games.

The Saints took another victory on April 5 against Cowley college. The team is ranked No. 3 and have won eight of their nine games.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The No. 3 ranked tennis team rolled with an 8-1 victory over No. 7 Cowley College on April 5. The Saints have won their eighth match has improved to 11-5 overall.

Seward started out taking three double matches leading with a 3-0 lead. No. 1 Gabe Nery from Porto Alegre, Brazil and his partner Sander Jans from De Ronerborg, Netherlands defeated their opponents 8-5.

No. 2 Nicolas Rousset from Plaisance, France, and Nyathi Motlojoa from Maseru, Lesotho beat their opponents 8-5. Also No. 5 Carlo Izurieta from Guayaquil, Ecuador and Francisco Vargas from Guadalajara, Mexico knocked their opponents off 8-6.

Both teams came out competitive even with the gush of winds but in the end, the Saints took the win.

Catch the Saints as they play Southwest Junior College on April 12 in Plano, Texas.