May 19, 2019
Crusader is on summer break, be back August 20
Six faculty, staff retire from SCCC
Seward ousted from Region VI tourney, falling short to Barton and Colby
Perry moves on from SCCC
Thomas prefers to show rather than tell
Commencement speaker challenges status quo
Ground broken for Sharp Champions Center
News
SC Life
Farewell to the class of 2019
Opinion
Moving Forward: Ready to write the next chapter
Showcase
Biviana Rodriguez
Features
Madison Hall
Multimedia
Men and Women’s tennis sweep Region VI tourney, head to nationals
Photo Essay: SCCC spring concert saves the night
The Crusader
The student news site of Seward County Community College
