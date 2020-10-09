Araseli+Basurto

In the summer would you rather go to the beach or go camping? why?

The beach, because I find it relaxing just hearing the waves crash against the shore. But also my mom loves the ocean and I think I just inherited that love for the water from her.

What do you regret not doing in the last year?

Not starting cheer earlier, like in high school because I feel that I could be doing so much more now if I did.

Would you say you’re an introvert or extrovert?

I think that I am in the middle because it depends on my mood, sometimes I can be super outgoing and able to talk to people, but other days I like to be by myself and be able to recharge. “ I have broken one of my mom’s expensive cups, when I was washing it and it broke all I could think was my mom is going to kill me. “”

How has your perspective on the world changed over time?

I used to think that people that did the right thing would receive good things, but now I see that even if you do good the world won’t always give good back to you.

If you had three wishes what would you wish for and why?

My first wish would be to help people who come to the U.S, who want to come the right way. Because I have family who want to come to the U.S because they don’t have all the good resources that we have but can’t because it is such a long and hard process. My second wish would be to help out any kid in the foster system, or in bad situations that their parents put them in, because kids don’t really have that many options or resources that adults do and my final wish would be to help people feel better about themselves.

Which fictional character do you relate to the most and why?

I don’t think that there is one character that I relate to, since not any character has gone through what I have gone through and I have not gone through what any character has gone through.

What is the most expensive thing that you have broken?

I have broken one of my mom’s expensive cups, when I was washing it and it broke all I could think was my mom is going to kill me.

What is one childhood superstition or fear that you still have?

I don’t like sleeping with any doors open, like my closet door has to be closed and so does my bedroom door because I just feel that something is going to come into my room at night.

What is your favorite cheesy pickup line and have you ever used it?

I have never used a pick up line, but there is one that I remember that someone told me, it’s “ are you a light switch because baby you turn me on” it’s so bad.

What is your favorite attribute about yourself?

My dancing skill, because I can pick up choreography easily and I enjoy dancing.

What stresses you out the most about school, life etc?

Honestly, it’s time management. I struggle with it on how to keep up with everything that I want to do.

What artist, gene of music would you recommend?

It would have to be an artist named Mothica, just she talks about her problems and the stuff she is doing and knows that is bad but just the way she talks about her state of mind it’s so interesting.

What age would you like to be stuck at forever?

Probably the age of when you are in preschool and kindergarten. Since at that age you don’t worry about bills or responsibilities and you are innocent and possibly the happiest in life.

Describe yourself in five words:

Open-minded, kind, trustworthy, hardworking and mature.

What is your favorite thing about your best friend?

That they are open-minded and that they won’t judge me when I do something.