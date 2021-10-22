Vivien Gabehart is from Marshall Oklahoma. She is a freshman, and her major is Sports Medicine.

What do you like to do in your free time?

I like to hang out with the girls on my team. Sometimes we go eat when we have the money. Other times we go bowling – the other day we went to a haunted house. Anything together pretty much.

If you were the only person on Earth, what would you do? Why?

I would go home to my dog. My baby, Raven – She is a black standard poodle. That’s my bestie.

If you could only listen to one artist for the rest of your life, who would it be?

I wouldn’t say I have an artist but I do have a genre. Country. Koe Wetzel is always a good one.

If you could be a character in any T.V. show, what show would you be in?

You know what, I am obsessed with Supernatural. I would love to be Sam and Dean’s little sister or something. That would be so awesome.

Do you have a secret talent? What is it?

Yes. I can whistle really loudly but not with my tongue. I don’t know, I just breathe in air. Isn’t that weird?

If you could rename yourself, what name would you pick?

I wouldn’t, I love my name. You know it’s uncommon. My mom named me after Vivien Leigh, I guess she was an actress or something.

If you could live in only one place for the rest of your life, where would it be?

Montana. There is so much more to look at there than the flat states. My aunt and cousins live there so I love to go visit them.

What was your most embarrassing moment in school?

I have done a lot of things. One of them is eighth-grade graduation, I fell going up the stairs. So there was that – I don’t even know.

What is the craziest thing you have ever done?

Well, that just makes me think about today. We are having an 80’s theme practice and instead of the 80’s theme, I am going to be an old lady, who is 80. So there are a lot of moments like that in my life.

If you could be great on any other sports team besides softball, which team would you pick? Why?

I feel like I could rock tennis. We used to play it as a joke at my high school and it was just so fun.