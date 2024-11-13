The Crusader News staff filmed their spooky podcast on October 31, 2024. Although Halloween has passed, we wanted to share our Halloween stories with our fellow SCCC students. The segments consist of spooky questions and scary stories. We enjoyed making this video with our special guest and mentor, Miles Rothlisberger. Stay tuned for more Crusader News staff content.
Creepy Crusaders Podcast: Episode 1
Nubia Rodriguez and Joseph Haskell • November 13, 2024
More to Discover
About the Contributors
Nubia Rodriguez, Reporter
Nubia Rodriguez is a 19-year-old sophomore majoring in business administration and mass communications. Rodriguez plans to transfer to Fort Hays State University to pursue her bachelor's degree once she graduates, hoping to become a digital-content creator or dabble in digital-media marketing. She is excited to continue her involvement with TRIO and HALO this year. She enjoys making cute Instagram posts and playing tennis and golf in her free time.
Joseph Haskell, Reporter
Joseph Haskell appears to be a regular sophomore in college (how little the outside world knows). At 19 years old, he is a multi-company social-media manager, a business owner and a social-media influencer. With all of his accomplishments, Haskell is not sure where his future is heading. All he knows is that anything can happen. As he puts it, "Plan your life 50 steps ahead or take it step by step; we all reach the future eventually."