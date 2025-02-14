Saints on the Street: SCCC Valentine’s Day – Build your Dream Date

Finlay McCole is 19 years old and from Manchester,

England. He plays for the Saints soccer team and because this is a

huge sport where he is from, he takes a lot of pride in playing it. When

free, he’s usually in his room hanging with friends. He loves watching

films, chilling out and playing games. He is hoping to work in the

movie/TV industry one day and is hoping Crusader News helps better

his understanding with media and production.