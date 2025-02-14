Saints on the Street: SCCC Valentine’s Day – Build your Dream Date

Nubia Rodriguez is a 19-year-old sophomore majoring in business administration and mass communications. Rodriguez plans to transfer to Fort Hays State University to pursue her bachelor's degree once she graduates, hoping to become a digital-content creator or dabble in digital-media marketing. She is excited to continue her involvement with TRIO and HALO this year. She enjoys making cute Instagram posts and playing tennis and golf in her free time.
Valeria Mejia is a 20-year-old Seward County Community College student who is originally from Mexico. She is passionate about fashion and beauty, and in her free time she enjoys dancing and painting. Mejia is an active member of the SCCC cheerleading squad and proudly serves as the secretary of the Hispanic American Leadership Organization club (HALO). She is excited to continue exploring her creativity interests while making an impact in the community.
Joseph Haskell appears to be a regular sophomore in college (how little the outside world knows). At 19 years old, he is a multi-company social-media manager, a business owner and a social-media influencer. With all of his accomplishments, Haskell is not sure where his future is heading. All he knows is that anything can happen. As he puts it, "Plan your life 50 steps ahead or take it step by step; we all reach the future eventually."
Finlay McCole is 19 years old and from Manchester, England. He plays for the Saints soccer team and because this is a huge sport where he is from, he takes a lot of pride in playing it. When free, he’s usually in his room hanging with friends. He loves watching films, chilling out and playing games. He is hoping to work in the movie/TV industry one day and is hoping Crusader News helps better his understanding with media and production.
