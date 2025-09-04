The student news site of Seward County Community College

HALO hosts Celebrate and Connect Fest Expo
Measles on the rise in Liberal
Free COVID vaccines offered on campus
Bleach is not just for uniforms
Richard Patte
7th straight win for our Lady Saints
The Ultimate Guide to Surviving Finals Week: April Fools Edition
Creepy Crusaders Podcast: Episode 1
Saints on the Street: What do you rate this song from 1-10?/Recommend a Song
Cast offers insight on the production of "Little Shop of Horrors"
Inside the Mind of a Musician
Meaning through tattoos
Adam Johnston
Richard Patte
Saints on the Street: SCCC Valentine's Day – Build your Dream Date
HALO hosts Celebrate and Connect Fest Expo
Saints on the Street: SCCC Valentine's Day – Build your Dream Date
Creepy Crusaders Podcast: Episode 1
Saints on the Street: What do you rate this song from 1-10?/Recommend a Song
Students voice opinions on possible TikTok ban in U.S.
Saints on the Street: What is your ideal Valentine's Day?
New online course teaches students about intelligence agencies
Review: Green Kukki and Tea
Crusaders explain importance of press freedom on Student Press Freedom Day
Valentine's Day Recipe: Easy Mug Brownies
Crusaders provide healthy daily habits
SCCC President talks pool plans
2021 Telolith celebrates creativity
Telolith 2020
Telolith 2019
Adam Johnston

Dallas, Texas – Major: General Education
Jesus Holguin, ReporterSeptember 4, 2025
Jesus Holguin
Adam Johnston is a member of the Seward County Community College choir as a tenor. Johnston would like to work with music or film in his future.

Who are you?

I’m Adam, I’m a freshman over here at Seward County, I am from Dallas, Texas. Long drive.. but I wanted to be up here for college.

Why did you choose here for college?

I have family who live here, I wanted to be closer to family but I also wanted it to be a place where I can kind of start new yknow? I love Texas and everything but I also wanted to be up north, and be at a place where I can make new friends.

What do you do here at SCCC?

Right now I’m just trying to take care of my general education credits, but I have a lot of hobbies that I like doing. I’m trying to major in finance or psychology, I love them both but my big love for everything is acting and singing. I love movies, I love musicals but I just want to get into something that’ll be more of a safe output for me after college.

What’s one thing you wish people would know about you?

I think one thing people can know about me is that I’m very patient as a person and everything, if people like.. I know a lot of people are always busy or have things to do. I’m always patient and if they want to spend time with me or busy and stuff like that, the other thing too is that I always wanna be chill toward everybody because y’know, I think if you have a chill demeanor and everything you’re easier to talk to.

What are your music tastes? Favorite Artists? Songs?

I have a very very weird music taste, I listen more centrically in hip-hop, I love rap music as a whole. I can understand the lyrics and everything and how different it’s compared to everything, I love it so much. I also listen to contemporary jazz, I love grunge music and like old school rock, right now I’d say my favorite artist right now is a rapper named Freddie Gibbs. He just came out with a new album called “Alfredo 2”, just how his lyricism how it flows and his storytelling is like butter to my ears right now yknow? Like it’s just everything that I like about his music is just on another level I really enjoy. All time favorite? That’s really hard cause there is just so many you can listen to but I also really like a saxophonist named John Coltrane. He has some of the most beautiful saxophone music ever. It’s just so smooth and calm, but it can also be so fast but you can understand it in a sense.

Johnston points to pictures of saxophonist John Coltrane. He also holds up one of his own records by MF DOOM. (Jesus Holguin)

What are your thoughts on college and liberal as a whole? 

So.. I’d say this: College I think is something for you to continue your education, but sometimes it can be a necessity depending on who you are. I’m here because honestly I want to continue my education a little bit further and honestly Liberal as a city, its a small town but I love a small town, I’ve lived in big cities like Dallas area and stuff like that, don’t get me wrong I was always part of a community but it never felt like I truly belonged in a sense because of how big it is. I want to be part of a community for a little bit cause y’know, don’t get me wrong, I love Seward but its a two-year college so after my two years here I want to move onto something else too. The thing is Liberal is such a small and nice town that for me it can be easy to go to places and you can be easily recognized; it’s a fun experience. But especially with the idea of college, I think it depends on whoever you are if you truly want to go to college or not. There was always part of me that thought about going, thought about not going, and right now I’m very happy I am going. I’m meeting new people, building better relationships with professors that I didn’t ever have when I was in Texas. So, yeah!

What is something that you would tell high-school students about college? 

What I would tell you…Because I know this is more-or-less like the TikToks about how high-school teachers are compared to college professors. But it depends on who your professors are and who your high-school teachers are. I will admit this: I had good relationships with some of my high-school teachers, but they were very uptight, very strict. With college you still have some of that but the thing is they are not going to hold your hand, you still gotta do the work. I know that there are some high schoolers right now having “senioritis” (trust me I had that too) but you gotta make sure you’re locked in even when…it starts in college because it’s only the second week, and there is already stuff that is increasing and getting harder, and the one thing if you drop of a class, you may not get the money back for it. That is something upcoming college kids will need to learn, that’s my advice. The other thing too is the yes, they do have a bit of a cellphone thing but it also depends on your professor. They just want you to be focused, they don’t want to fall behind. But that’s my advice for upcoming college kids.

Is there anything you would change about yourself?

Phew.. How much time do we have? Uhhh, I think the one thing I can change about myself is how I spend my time. I sometimes am very focused and in other times I’m very lazy. What I’m trying to do right now in college is make time for myself to do things and also focus on my school work. One of the things I’m going back to is working out again so that way I can get into better shape. The one thing that always gets to me is if I want to do something on the weekend I get so tired because I’m always overworking myself during the week, which is something I kinda wanna take down but I also want to focus at the same time and everything like that. So that would be the one thing I would change is my “concept of time”.

What are some of your interests outside of college?

I love movies in general like, I love more-or-less relatable stories or based on true stories, ones that are more down to earth compared to like science fiction and stuff. Those are fun but when you have a character you can relate to and living somewhere else I always like that. I also started getting back into sports lately. I used to not be a huge sports enjoyer, but I started watching the NFL, the NBA. It’s the intensity that those stadiums have. Especially rooting for your favorite team, not knowing if you’re gonna win or lose or if somebody’s gonna get injured, it’s the risk of that and the suspense of that I kinda enjoy. The other thing that I’m also a huge fan, even though I don’t have one, are cars. Cars are getting more and more advanced, and seeing how they advanced compared to when we were kids and seeing some the cars that are being labeled “old” now is like “Dang”. I used to love those cars but the newer ones are looking nicer too and it’s just like catching up with the times.

Lastly and most importantly, what’s your favorite color?

Ha…this is a very very regular answer. I love navy blue. It’s such a versatile color because it can either be very bright or it can be very low, cool, chill and sometimes a little dark but I always like that kind of color because you can style it in more than one. Yeah, that’s it!

The Ultimate Guide to Surviving Finals Week: April Fools Edition
Saints on the Street: SCCC Valentine's Day - Build your Dream Date
Blessin Kimble
Jesus Holguin
Jesus Holguin, Reporter
Jesus Holguin is a 18-year-old freshman at Seward County Community College. He was born and raised in Ulysses, Kansas, his whole life until now as he gets his general education and associates degree at SCCC. Holguin plans to transfer to a four-year university after his time here at SCCC. He loves tennis, theater, video filming/editing, music and overall being a silly guy.
