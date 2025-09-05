On Wednesday, Sept. 3, our Lady Saints managed to win a close game against the Butler Grizzlies. After winning the first set by just two points 25-23, the Grizzlies made a comeback winning the next two sets at 19-25 and 23-25. The Lady Saints just managed to turn the game in their favor and win the last two sets at 25-15 and 15-11 respectively, leading to the final match score of 3-2.
Lady Saints Volleyball team wins against Butler Grizzlies 3-2
Elena Oborocea, Reporter • September 5, 2025
0
More to Discover
About the Contributor
Elena Oborocea, Reporter
Elena Oborocea is a 20-year-old Seward County Community College student-athlete who is originally from Romania. She is a sophomore, part of the Lady Saints tennis team, and studying mass communication. She is planning to transfer to a four-year university to earn her bachelor’s degree. She is passionate about reading and fashion, and she is a member of the Hispanic American Leadership Organization (HALO). Elena is excited to capture the life of our community in her articles.