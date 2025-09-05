Lady Saints Volleyball team wins against Butler Grizzlies 3-2

On Wednesday, Sept. 3, our Lady Saints managed to win a close game against the Butler Grizzlies. After winning the first set by just two points 25-23, the Grizzlies made a comeback winning the next two sets at 19-25 and 23-25. The Lady Saints just managed to turn the game in their favor and win the last two sets at 25-15 and 15-11 respectively, leading to the final match score of 3-2.

Gallery • 12 Photos Elena Oborocea Outside hitter Mariana Silva sends a powerful attack hit in the opponent's side. During the game, Silva scored 14 kills out of her 33 total attacks.