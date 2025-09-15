On Sept. 10, the Lady Saints soccer team won a tense game against the Barton Community College Cougars. While the Lady Saints took the lead by the end of the first half, with the score at 2-1, the Cougars managed to score and tie in the second half. However, our team pulled of one last goal in the last five minutes, winning with a final score of 3-2.
Lady Saints soccer defeats Barton Community College 3-2
Lady Saints bring home first conference game win
Elena Oborocea, Reporter • September 15, 2025
