Lady Saints soccer defeats Barton Community College 3-2

On Sept. 10, the Lady Saints soccer team won a tense game against the Barton Community College Cougars. While the Lady Saints took the lead by the end of the first half, with the score at 2-1, the Cougars managed to score and tie in the second half. However, our team pulled of one last goal in the last five minutes, winning with a final score of 3-2.

Gallery • 10 Photos Elena Oborocea Forward Julia Astrath rushes around with the ball aming to score. Astrath is a freshman from São Paulo, Brazil.