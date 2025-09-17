On Sunday, Sept. 14, after the Saturday game was postponed, the Lady Saints soccer team lost against the Cowley College Tigers. Despite the Lady Saints’ best efforts, they lost 0-3.
Cowley College defeats Lady Saints soccer 3-0
Milana Vukov, Reporter • September 17, 2025
