Seward Baseball Team Dominates Exhibition Games: 20–0 and 26–1
On Sunday, Oct. 5, the Saints baseball team played an exhibition match against Gameday Angels
October 15, 2025
0
More to Discover
About the Contributor
Milana Vukov is a 19-year-old Seward County Community College student athlete originally from Serbia. She is a sophomore volleyball player, and she majors in business administration. Her goal for next year is to transfer to a four-year university to earn her bachelor’s degree. She is passionate about reading, exploring new places and creating memories along the way. Milana finds joy in capturing the essence of community life and sharing it through her articles.