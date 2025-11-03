“The Nightmare before Christmas”: A Halloween movie with a spark of Christmas

Isn’t it unusual for a Christmas movie to feature skeletons, ghosts and a “pumpkin king” in the opening scene? “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” produced by Tim Burton, might leave people with this feeling of uncertainty. Even though the movie mixes two important celebrations, it is far from being an endearing Christmas tale. “The Nightmare Before Christmas” is, with no doubt, a Halloween movie because of its themes, ideas, and characters that only uses Christmas as a tool to develop the internal conflict of the main character. Because of its unique approach to the holiday, Tim Burton’s movie is a Halloween classic movie that needs to be checked out.

The film is rooted in Halloween from beginning to end. The story opens in Halloween Town where everyone just finished celebratingHalloween. Jack Skellington, the main character and a local celebrity in Halloweentown known as “the Pumpkin King”, finds it hard to express excitement because he feels like something is missing. In his blind searching he finds and becomes fascinated with Christmas for a short period of time, trying to implement the Christmas traditions in Halloween Town and celebrate Christmas around the world in his own way. Eventually he sees that he almost ruined the holiday with his approach of things and returns to what he knows in Halloween Town. Even the opening scene with “This Is Halloween” and the ending, where Jack finds his way back to his holiday reinforce the idea of a Halloween movie.

The animation and colors chosen for the movie also makes it hard to think about something else than Halloween. The gothic design and dark color palette create an almost horror atmosphere which makes it hard to associate it with Christmas. Tim Burton’s signature style is captured in the world of the movie’s Halloween Town, which a lot of people may feel familiar with from “Corpse Bride”, another one of his animated movies. Both movies share the dark vibes and embrace the beauty of death. Most of his characters have tall and thin bodies with big eyes and unusual shapes that make them look creepy but charming. In both movies, stop-motion animation is used, where characters are small puppets moved little by little and photographed to make them look alive.

Even the feeling that the movie promotes is leaning towards the Halloween spirit. With the feeling of emptiness, an unsatisfied Jack starts his introspective journey. There is no joy or happiness around to indicate a Christmas setting. Christmas is just an interesting unknown that Jack discovers and tries to implement among his friends, but he soon realizes his plans won’t meet his expectations. The film’s meaning is self-acceptance in contrast to traditional Christmas movies that celebrate family and faith. While discovering Christmas traditions Jack and his friends misunderstand him, reproducing more of a Christmas terror than a Christmas spirit.

The movie is a must-watch or rewatch during this time of year because it brings the Halloween spirit through every second of it. The introspective side can make a lot of people relate to the main character and create a connection with him. Also the characters are creepy and lovely at the same time, making it easy to relate with most of them. The movie also can remind some of us that having a routine may seem boring at times or not worth it, but in reality the routine that we create for the long run is the life that fits best for us.

This is one of my favorite movies to watch during Halloween time because even though it is not as scary as a horror movie, it is spooky and keeps me on my toes. The music is catchy and for an animation fan, like me, seeing this type of animation makes the movie memorable. Even though it’s spooky it has some coziness in it that makes me come back to it every year around this time. I prefer this movie over others because it doesn’t promote Halloween as being this creepy and bad once-a-year celebration, but a different approach of what it means to be good, because most of the characters are not evil, just misunderstood.

“The Nightmare Before Christmas” may feature Santa, snow, and stockings, but its true spirit is rooted in Halloween. Like other Tim Burton creations, it celebrates the misunderstood and the strange in a gothic setting. The message of self-acceptance may be wrapped up as a Christmas present but comes from Halloween’s spirit of introspection.