Saints, Lady Saints host Basketball Preview Night
On Saturday, Oct. 25, the Greenhouse hosted a basketball preview night for our 2025-2026 women’s and men’s basketball teams. The gym was full of fun contests between the teams and interactions between players and the kids in the audience. The night ended with autographs from the players.
Elena Oborocea, Reporter • November 10, 2025
