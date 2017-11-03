Auto Body Collision Repair provides Thanksgiving for families

The Auto Body Collision Repair program is taking donations for their Thanksgiving baskets until Nov. 17. Donations can be dropped off in Celeste M. Donovan's or Travis Comb's office.

Amberley Taylor The Auto Body Collision Repair program is taking donations for their Thanksgiving baskets until Nov. 17. Donations can be dropped off in Celeste M. Donovan's or Travis Comb’s office.





The Seward County Community College Auto Body Collision Repair program is doing a community service project to collect food and other goods for gift baskets that will help provide for struggling families on Thanksgiving.The class is hoping to create and deliver 20 baskets to different families.

The Auto Body Collision Repair students are a part of a nine-week family project as an alternative to freshman seminar. During the project, the students were asked to think about something they could do to give back to the community; they decided that on campus, students and their families were in need so they chose to make baskets to put a smile on their face and make their Thanksgiving better.

“The intent of the pilot program is to help students meet the SCCC college outcomes,” Travis Combs, Dean of Industrial Technology and Continuing Education said.

SCCC’s Auto Body Collision Repair program students have done just that throughout the year by hosting many things that help out the community. Both the students and their instructors are excited about the outcome of the nine-week program.

“The students wanted to find a way to help their peers who might not be fortunate enough to have a Thanksgiving dinner. The 9 week program we participated in was very successful in my eyes!” Auto Body Collision Repair Instructor, Randall Levings said.

Levings also mentioned that it brought the students and instructors closer to each other and helped them understand themselves in different ways.

“It was a way for the students to get to know themselves and their peers in class. It also helped Bree and I get to know them better and find out what barriers we could help them overcome to be successful in the program. The program was very helpful and I think other classes would benefit greatly from it!” Levings said.

If you want to help, please take your donations Celeste M. Donovan or Travis Comb’s offices by Nov. 17.

