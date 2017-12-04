The student news site of Seward County Community College

Lady Saints fall short to a buzzer beater

Freshman Silvia Veloso attempts to block opponents three-pointer on the second half.

Angel Meza

Angel Meza, Sports Editor
December 4, 2017

With 10 seconds left on the clock, the Coffeyville Red Ravens took a two point lead against the Lady Saints, 59-61. As fans in the building were on their feet, tension got bigger and pressure increased for every player on the court. With five seconds left on the clock, the Red Ravens fouled Sophomore Mollie Mounsey. She stepped to the free-throw line in an attempt to tie the game.

As always, Mounsey came in clutch and swished both to tie the game, 61-61.

With three seconds left on the clock, the Red Ravens threw it inbounds and pushed the ball down court. The Red Ravens broke the Lady Saints’ press and got off a last second shot. Sophomore Brennyn Seagler tipped the ball on the shot and somehow, it went smoothly in the basket. Unfortunately for the Lady Saints, the Red Raven’s got lucky and beat them with a three-pointer. The final score was 61-64.

Although Seward lost to Coffeyville on Dec. 2, they managed to have a player of the night. Freshman Lexi Hernandez scored 16 points.

Seward continues play on Wednesday, Dec. 6, as they go against Allen County Community College in the Greenhouse at 6 p.m.

