Seward Splits

Brynn Grieshaber

Lady Saints had their first 2017 Jayhawk West Conference double header March 1 in Colby. Splitting with the Lady Trojans, the Saints won the first game 2-1. With an amazing 13 strikeout performance from freshman, Monique Ashley. Second game ended in favor of the Lady Trojans 12-4.

Nothing happened much in the firs game up until the 4th inning. Bases were loaded and Maycee Koontz hit a run in, giving Seward a 1-0 lead.

In the 6th inning, Colby got a run, making it 1-1. Seward hit in runs making it 2-1 top of the 7th.

Ashley fought to strikeout three Lady Trojans giving saints the win 2-1.

In the second game the Saints started off with a 2-0 lead but the Trojans came back with a 5-2 lead.

Colby punched out 13 hits against Seward, while Seward only had 7 hits. The ending score was 12-4 for the Trojans win.

Seward now sits 17-6 on the year. They will return home this weekend to host four games against Trinidad State and Lamar Saturday and Sunday at Lady Saints Field.