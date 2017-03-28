Leslie Bernal

“The hardest thing about college…or the scariest thing about college was having to go my separate ways from people. I still live with my parents but I hardly have time to hangout with my friends because of school and work.

I had to learn how to be an adult. I live paycheck to paycheck because of all the bills I pay, including my car payment, credit card payments and all the tickets that I get.

It sucks because I really don’t have time to enjoy anything, including my new 8-month-old baby sister. It’s hard for me to spend time with my baby sister, because she’s usually asleep or she’s barely waking up when I get home and I usually have homework to do.”