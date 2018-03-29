Students enjoy Easter egg hunt

Colvin Adult Learning Center student, David Quiroz and Sophomore, Giovanna Tapigliani, search everywhere for more eggs. There were over 500 dollars worth of prizes being given out for the students who found eggs.
The Saints Bookstore hosted an Easter egg hunt for SCCC students. There were eggs hidden in the bookstore, the student union and even outside. There were over $500 dollars worth of prizes that the students were able to receive.