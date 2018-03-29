Students enjoy Easter egg hunt

The Saints Bookstore hosted an Easter egg hunt for SCCC students. There were eggs hidden in the bookstore, the student union and even outside. There were over $500 dollars worth of prizes that the students were able to receive.

Slideshow • 3 Photos Amberley Taylor Sophomore, Sarahi Aguilera, searches through blankets for sale at the Bookstore. As time went on, the eggs were harder to find for SCCC students.

Freshman, Brianna Bradford, turning in an egg she found. Students had to turn in an egg and have the number inside, along with their name written down for a chance to win a prize. Students hunt high and low for all of the eggs. Some of the eggs were hidden easy, but most were difficult to find. Students wait in line to turn in their eggs. Each egg had to be turned in by the person before another one could be searched for.

Slideshow • 2 Photos Freshman, Courtney Eagen, hunts for an easter egg during the hunt.