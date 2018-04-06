Why did you choose pharmacy as your major?

“I think chemistry and chemical reactions are really cool and I will get to work in labs and with chemical reactions and things like that.”

What made you come to SCCC?

“I came here because it is close to my house and it’s also pretty affordable.”

What made you want to become a tutor?

“Honest, I was looking for a job and this was the only opening left. I really enjoy it now though.”

What is your dream car?

“There is really no specific brand but I would like an SUV because there is a lot of space.”

Year in College:

Freshman