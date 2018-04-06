The student news site of Seward County Community College
Huy+Cam+is+a+pre-pharmacy+major+that+was+born+in+Vietnam.
Huy Cam is a pre-pharmacy major that was born in Vietnam.

Huy Cam is a pre-pharmacy major that was born in Vietnam.

Amberley Taylor

Amberley Taylor

Huy Cam is a pre-pharmacy major that was born in Vietnam.

Huy Cam

Vietnam- Major: Pre-pharmacy

Amberley Taylor, Editor

April 6, 2018

Why did you choose pharmacy as your major?
“I think chemistry and chemical reactions are really cool and I will get to work in labs and with chemical reactions and things like that.”

What made you come to SCCC?
“I came here because it is close to my house and it’s also pretty affordable.”

What made you want to become a tutor?
“Honest, I was looking for a job and this was the only opening left. I really enjoy it now though.”

What is your dream car?
“There is really no specific brand but I would like an SUV because there is a lot of space.”

Year in College:
Freshman

Other stories filed under Showcase

Rosa Strydom: The girl behind the set
Rosa Strydom: The girl behind the set
SCCC Foundation hosts ninth annual Phonathon
SCCC Foundation hosts ninth annual Phonathon
SCCC presents You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown
SCCC presents You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown
Crusader excels at state competition
Crusader excels at state competition
Nicolas Rousset begins his journey at SCCC
Nicolas Rousset begins his journey at SCCC

Other stories filed under UpClose

Benancio Fernandez
Benancio Fernandez
Jesse Navarrete
Jesse Navarrete
Kemberly Zamora
Kemberly Zamora
Kolton Hodges
Kolton Hodges
Neri Martinez
Neri Martinez

The Crusader • Copyright 2018 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in