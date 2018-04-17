Softball sweeps Northwest KS Technical College

The Lady Saints Softball team continues to break their record of conference wins after sweeping Northwest Kansas Technical College on Monday, April 16, making them 32-16 overall and 19-3 in conference.SCCC earned a total of 24 hits in the double-header over the Mavericks, winning the first game by a run-rule 10-2 and the second by a score of 7-4. The Lady Saints will look to continue their conference winning record during sophomore night on Wednesday, April 18 against Barton Community College.

Jullian Atteberry, sophomore from Oroville, California, caught a fly ball and got the third out in the fourth inning of the first game. Atteberry started at shortstop in the first game and quickly called out the ball to be hers when she saw it coming. Sydney Epp, sophomore from Abbotsford, British Columbia, caught a fly ball in right field. Epp helped get the second out in the fourth inning to be able to get back to batting. Jullian Atteberry scored the ninth run to home for the Lady Saints Softball team. Kaitlin Ammermann, sophomore from Montrose, Colorado, scored the winning run in the first game.