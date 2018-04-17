Softball sweeps Northwest KS Technical College

The Lady Saints Softball team continues to break their record of conference wins after sweeping Northwest Kansas Technical College on Monday, April 16, making them 32-16 overall and 19-3 in conference.SCCC earned a total of 24 hits in the double-header over the Mavericks, winning the first game by a run-rule 10-2 and the second by a score of 7-4. The Lady Saints will look to continue their conference winning record during sophomore night on Wednesday, April 18 against Barton Community College.
