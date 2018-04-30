The student news site of Seward County Community College
Lady Saints softball season ends in Region VI Championship

Amberley Taylor, Editor

April 30, 2018

After playing five games in only three days, the Lady Saints softball season comes to and end in the Region VI Championship game. The Lady Saints defeated both Dodge(6-4) and Colby(5-0), before losing to the Butler Grizzlies by a score of 1-9 in the Region VI semi finals. Seward then defeated Colby again 4-3 for a rematch against Butler. The Lady Saints fell in the Region VI Championship to the Grizzlies, 18-0.

Although the Lady Saints softball season was short-lived and a spot at nationals wasn’t available, Seward had a remarkable season and broke many records. Seward County softball ended their season with a 38-21 overall record and finished 22-6 in conference play.

During the season, the Lady Saints were able to many records like: most conference wins in a season, most wins for a single pitcher (Monique Ashley) and most home runs for a single player (Sage Harrison).

The Lady Saints had a successful overall 2017-18 season and will strive to have an even better season next year.

