Liberal to host annual Cinco De Mayo Celebration

As Cinco De Mayo approaches, the community of Liberal prepares to celebrate one of the largest cultural events in Southwest Kansas, also known as the day to celebrate Mexico’s victory over the French Empire.

The celebration will begin on Saturday, May 5. The Cinco de Mayo Princess Pageant will take place at Liberal High School from 4-6 p.m, followed by the Cinco de Mayo Queen Pageant, which will begin at 7 p.m. After the pageant winners are selected, a parade down Kansas Avenue and Community Fiesta will be held. The parade will take place on Sunday, May 6 at 2 p.m. and the Fiesta will be from 4-7 p.m. at the Seward County Event Center.

“The Cinco de Mayo Fiesta is an event where we can celebrate the cultural diversity in our community. It offers an opportunity to connect and share cultural backgrounds with the community. Our goal is a day where people can have fun, make new friends, while also learning something deeper about each other’s cultural backgrounds,” Janeth Vazquez, Cinco de Mayo President said in a press release.

Twelve contestants are in the running for the title of Miss Cinco de Mayo. Contestants must be between the ages of 16-23, who have never been married, convicted of a felony, or a have a child.

First place in the Queen pageant will be given a $500 scholarship, second place will earn a $250 scholarship and third place will receive a $100 scholarship. For the princess pageant, a $200 scholarship will be awarded to first place, a $15o scholarship will be awarded to second place and a $100 scholarship will be given to third place.

The pageants will begin with an introduction of the contestants followed by a Culture Costume Competition, an Evening Wear Competition, and an On-stage question before the crowning of Miss Cinco De Mayo 2018 occurs.

Click the photos below to learn more about each pageant contestant: