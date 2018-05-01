The student news site of Seward County Community College

Liberal to host annual Cinco De Mayo Celebration

Amberley Taylor, Editor

May 1, 2018

As Cinco De Mayo approaches, the community of Liberal prepares to celebrate one of the largest cultural events in Southwest Kansas, also known as the day to celebrate Mexico’s victory over the French Empire.

The celebration will begin on Saturday, May 5. The Cinco de Mayo Princess Pageant will take place at Liberal High School from 4-6 p.m, followed by the Cinco de Mayo Queen Pageant, which will begin at 7 p.m. After the pageant winners are selected, a parade down Kansas Avenue and Community Fiesta will be held. The parade will take place on Sunday, May 6 at 2 p.m. and the Fiesta will be from 4-7 p.m. at the Seward County Event Center.

“The Cinco de Mayo Fiesta is an event where we can celebrate the cultural diversity in our community. It offers an opportunity to connect and share cultural backgrounds with the community. Our goal is a day where people can have fun, make new friends, while also learning something deeper about each other’s cultural backgrounds,” Janeth Vazquez, Cinco de Mayo President said in a press release.

Twelve contestants are in the running for the title of Miss Cinco de Mayo. Contestants must be between the ages of 16-23, who have never been married, convicted of a felony, or a have a child.

First place in the Queen pageant will be given a $500 scholarship, second place will earn a $250 scholarship and third place will receive a $100 scholarship. For the princess pageant, a $200 scholarship will be awarded to first place, a $15o scholarship will be awarded to second place and a $100 scholarship will be given to third place.

The pageants will begin with an introduction of the contestants followed by a Culture Costume Competition, an Evening Wear Competition, and an On-stage question before the crowning of Miss Cinco De Mayo 2018 occurs.

Click the photos below to learn more about each pageant contestant:

Amy Zeledon is an 18-year-old senior at Liberal High School, and a concurrent student at SCCC. She has been involved in Book Club, Redskin Band, Student Council, Varsity Bowling, and National Honor Society. Zeledon plans to attend SCCC as a science major. She then plans to transfer to Wichita State University to receive her bachelor’s degree and later apply to the Physician Assistant Master’s Program. Some of Zeledon’s hobbies include photography, playing the saxophone and piano.
Yuletzy Mesta is 18 years old. She is a senior at Liberal High School. She is currently part of the DECA organization and the Rowdy Crowd committee, but also attends SCCC for Automotive Business Management. After Mesta graduates, she plans to attend SCCC to get her associates degree in general studies. Some of her hobbies include hanging out with friends, doing makeup and hair and working at the buckle.
Maria Camacho is a student at Liberal High School. She plans to attend Seward County Community College, and then transfer to K-State to study Law. Camacho is currently working at Walmart Neighborhood Market as a self-checkout host. Some of her hobbies include work, go for daily walks, watch movies, eat, and go to dances.
Princella Brown is an 18 year old who attends Liberal High School. Her mother is from Ojinaga, Chihuahua. Brown is a CNA and plans to continue her education at SCCC for her associate's degree in nursing before transfering to UCO in OKC. Princella enjoys spending time with friends, family and doing makeup. Brown also spends her time working 2 jobs, as a waitress and a sales associate in Liberal, KS.
Cindy Aguilar is 18 years old. She is senior at Liberal High School. She is also a student at Seward County Community College. She plans on staying at Seward County Community College and later on transferring to West Texas A&M University to major in sociology. Her hobbies include traveling, watching Hulu or Netflix, and trying new things.
Arlene Ruiz is a 19 year old freshman at Kansas State University. She is a 2017 graduate of Liberal High School. While in high school, she was involved in cheer, soccer, theatre, yearbook, choir, and powerlifting. Her future plans include obtaining her cosmetology license. For fun, she loves photography, singing and traveling. Her family is from Chihuahua, Mexico. She is proud to be a Mexican- American because of the opportunities she has been given and being able to share her culture with others.
Bianca Herrera is a senior at the Liberal High School. She is a part of FCCLA, book club, and varsity bowling. After she graduates, she plans to attend Seward County Community College to receive her associate's degree and then transfer to Wichita State University to earn a degree in general dentistry. Some of Herrera’s hobbies include cooking and doing makeup.
Bianca Prieto is 20 years old and a SCCC 2017 graduate. She is currently a virtual student at Fort Hays State University working on her bachelor’s degree in secondary education. Prieto hopes to get her teaching license and teach math. She enjoys singing, dancing, reading, and helping at her church.
Breia Duquez is an 18-year-old senior and is currently attending Liberal High School and Seward County Community College. She has completed the CNA course and currently taking the CMA course to continue her education to be a registered nurse at Seward County Community College. She is involved in Redskin Singers and is also a youth coordinator at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church. She is currently employed at Walgreens, and in her free time, she Loves to sing, play guitar, work hard, play volleyball for the city leagues, and spend time with my family.
Anali Chacon is a senior at Liberal High School. Next year, she will attend Seward County Community College. Chacon's family is from Chihuahua, Mexico. She is very proud and excited to share her Mexican culture with the community. During her spare time, she teaches bible classes at St. Anthony's Church. One of her favorite pastimes is to spend quality time with her friends and family.
Celia Gutierrez is 19 years old. She is a senior at Liberal High School. During her time in high school, she’s been a part of the dance team and newspaper staff. After high school, she plans to attend Seward County Community College, and then later transfer to Emporia State University to major in Elementary Education. She currently works at Hampton Inn. Her hobbies include shopping, dancing, reading and spending time with my family and friends.
Cynthia Amaro is 18 years old. She is a senior at Liberal High School. While attending liberal high school she has been a part of FCCLA, tennis, bowling and prom committee. After she graduates, she plans to attend Seward County Community College to receive her associate’s degree in criminal justice and to later transfer to a police academy to become a detective. Some of Amaro’s hobbies include community service and singing.

