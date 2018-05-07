SCCC celebrates 47th Graduation

As this semester comes to an end, SCCC celebrated graduates, and yet another chapter in their lives, with the 47th commencement on May 5. The Green House was full of family and friends cheering on the nearly 300 students who completed the required courses to graduate.

The commencement speaker this year was Sheina Fernandes. She is a former SCCC saint and graduated in 2011. She told of the emotional journey coming to SCCC from Brazil and barely knowing English, but her passion for volleyball and wanting a better education kept her going. These words inspiration and memories brought tears of nostalgic as she looked back and encouraged the graduates to never give and press to make their dreams come true.

Sheina Fernandes, SCCC alumni, talked about her struggle to maintain a 4.0 GPA while barely knowing english. Fernandes encouraged students to work their hardest no matter what.

This year there were were 346 graduates from degrees ranging from automotive, to nursing, to liberal arts, and the sciences. Many expressed their excitement such as Diana Najera who graduated with an associates degree. She recalled her time at SCCC to be a great one. As for her future plans, she explained, “I am moving to K-state to get my bachelors in biochemistry and do biomedical research and eventually get my Ph.D in Biochemistry.”

Fellow SCCC grad Magali Garcia pursued her associates of arts to eventually become an interior designer. “I feel good about graduating because I have 2 years of college down.” Garcia said. She plans to attend Fort Hays State University.

Emmanuel Serrano received the Student of the Year award.

For some students, this is only the beginning of a long term career goal. Yesenia Soto who graduated with an associate’s of science said that “it’s one step closer to reaching my dream and becoming a nurse.” Soto has been accepted into the nursing program at SCCC.

Alexander Pierson who also graduated with an associate’s of science plans on attending Garden City Community College to pursue a career as a paramedic. He explained that his “time at SCCC was filled with many great memories.”

Alexander would definitely recommend others to attend SCCC. “I would recommend others to go to SCCC if they are unsure of what to do with their education,” he said. “This college can help them to discover what they would like to pursue as a potential career.”

Students stood as the rest of the graduates filed into their seats as the 2018 Graduation began.