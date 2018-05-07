Seward announces new Women’s Basketball Head Coach

Austin Mefford was introduced as the new Head Women’s Basketball coach for the Lady Saints during a press conference on Monday, May 7. SCCC Athletic Director Roy Allen introduced Mefford to fans, staff members, coaches and community members.

Allen told the crowd that he has high hopes for what Mefford is able to bring to the program.

“When Toby told the girls he was moving onto Emporia State, we told them we were going to work as hard as we could, and as fast as we could to get the right person in place that had the three C’s: class, character and commitment to our program. As well as understanding the winning tradition of Seward County Women’s Basketball,” Allen said during an introduction of Mefford. ”I believe we have found someone that has all of that.”

Mefford had just complete five years as the assistant coach at Gulf Coast State College in Panama City, Florida. Coach Mefford assisted Coach Roonie Scovel in leading the team to three Panhandle Conference Championships, three Region 8 Championships and back-to-back NJCAA National Championships, while also earning a 135-24 record.

Lady Saints head coach, Mefford, mentioned during the press conference that it was “an honor to be the next head coach here at Seward.”

“Seward reminded me of what we had at Gulf Coast,” the new coach said.

“It was so much the community supported basketball, it was so important to the community,” Mefford said. “Then you look at the tradition in the past 25 years and its a program that can compete at the highest level.”

Mefford also mentioned that academics have and will continue to be a priority for Lady Saints basketball.

Seward County Women’s Basketball will look keep their winning traditions alive during their 2018-19 season with Coach Mefford at the helm.

“I’m so excited for what the future of this program holds,” SCCC Head Coach Mefford said.