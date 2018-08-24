Sander Jans

How old are you?

“I am 21.”

Do you have any siblings?

“I have one younger brother who is 18 years old.”

Outside of tennis, what do you do for fun?

“When I am not playing tennis, I like play table tennis”

What is your individual goal for the season?

“I want to play in the number one spot on the team at tournaments.”

Why did you choose SCCC?

“I had two schools to choose from: Tyler Junior College and SCCC. I chose here because I thought it was a nicer school.”

Year in college?

Freshman