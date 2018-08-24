Sander Jans
De Ronerborg, Netherlands: Major- Undecided
August 24, 2018
How old are you?
“I am 21.”
Do you have any siblings?
“I have one younger brother who is 18 years old.”
Outside of tennis, what do you do for fun?
“When I am not playing tennis, I like play table tennis”
What is your individual goal for the season?
“I want to play in the number one spot on the team at tournaments.”
Why did you choose SCCC?
“I had two schools to choose from: Tyler Junior College and SCCC. I chose here because I thought it was a nicer school.”
Year in college?
Freshman
About the Contributor
Monica Gonzalez, Photographer
Monica Ivette Gonzalez is 18 years old. She was the youngest to graduate in her Moscow High School class. She was born in Lakin but has lived in Moscow her whole life. Her family and friends call her “Mony.” During her free time, she likes to hang with friends, be on her phone and watch...
error: Content is protected !!
Thanks for leaving a comment. Remember to keep it clean.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.