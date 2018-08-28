The student news site of Seward County Community College
Vasquez is a drafting and design major from Liberal, Kansas. If he could be any superhero, he would be Captain America.

Danny Vasquez

Anastasia Smallridge, Photographer

August 28, 2018

In the future, Vasquez hopes to become an architect and build buildings, maybe even his own house.

Do you want to be able to build your own house?
“Yeah I want to.”

Superhero wants to be?
“I want to be Captain America, he’s on my shirt.”

Why do you want to be Captain America?
“I want to be able to throw shields.”

Favorite thing about Drafting and Design?
“I want to build buildings.”

How old are you?
“I am 18.”

