Danny Vasquez

Anastasia Smallridge
Liberal, Kansas: Major- Drafting and Design
August 28, 2018
Do you want to be able to build your own house?
“Yeah I want to.”
Superhero wants to be?
“I want to be Captain America, he’s on my shirt.”
Why do you want to be Captain America?
“I want to be able to throw shields.”
Favorite thing about Drafting and Design?
“I want to build buildings.”
How old are you?
“I am 18.”
