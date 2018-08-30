New SCCC faculty/staff arrive
New personnel join SCCC for the 2018-19 academic year, bringing vast and diverse experiences to campus
Michelle Mattich, Co-Editor
You might be seeing some new faces throughout Saints land this academic year. Seward County Community College brought on new instructors, coaches and staff during the summer months. Take a second to meet those that responded to a Crusader survey. Find out what they teach or what department and get to know their super power.
Ryan Wondrasek
Job Title: Head Softball coach Hometown: Norman, Oklahoma What are you looking forward to the most at SCCC? Softball season If you had a super power, what would it be? Fly, save on recruiting expenses.
Tammy L. Garth
Job Title: Financial Aid Loan Officer Hometown: Liberal What are you looking forward to the most at SCCC? To fulfill students goals If you had a super power, what would it be? The ability to make students dreams come true. I love children and feel all children deserve an education....
Yongyao Zhou
Job Title: Chemistry/ Mathematics instructor Hometown: Norman, Oklahoma What are you looking forward to the most at SCCC? Join the island, become part of the SCCC family If you had a super power, what would it be? The wisdom power. To make all students get smart and never worry about being left behind...
Paul Pulley
Job Title: Assistant Basketball Coach Hometown: Amarillo, Texas What are you looking forward to most at SCCC? Meeting new people and building new relationships. Being part of the “Seward way” If you had a superpower, what would it be? Teleport. Plane rides and car rides get old. I recruit a lot. ...
Parker Thompson
Job Title: Assistant Women's Volleyball Coach Hometown: Baton Rouge, Louisiana What are you looking forward to the most at SCCC? WINNING. If you had a super power, what would it be? I want to be Spiderman, he’s awesome....
Jessica Nelson
Job Title: Assistant Softball Coach Hometown: Lewisville, Texas What are you looking forward to the most at SCCC? Softball season If you had a super power, what would it be? Rad minds to hear what players are thinking when I coach them....
Tanio Trifonov
Job Title: Head Volleyball Coach Hometown: Sofia, Bulgaria What are you looking forward to most at SCCC? Winning, helping our student-athletes grow as people and as players. If you had a superpower, what would it be? Wolverine/ ability to heal instantly....
Tyler Parks
Job Title: CIS Instructor Hometown: Elkhart What are you looking forward to the most at SCCC? Helping students create amazing content for digital distribution. If you had a super power, what would it be? The ability to fly, to get places quicker....
Jennifer Malin
Job Title: Director of student housing Hometown: Liberal What are you looking forward to the most at SCCC? Getting to know all my housing students. To help them have the best year they ca at SCCC. If you had a super power, what would it be? Not sure maybe human lie detector haha so my kiddos will always tell the truth....
Wendall Wehmer
Job Title: Security Supervisor/ Assistant Socialite Director Hometown: Adams, Oklahoma What are you looking forward to the most at SCCC? Having fun while doing my job
Sherry Moentmann
Job Title: English Instructor Hometown: Norborne, Missouri What are you looking forward to most at SCCC? The people oriented atmosphere and the try new things encouragement. If you had a superpower, what would it be? Clean house with the wave of my hand....
Magdalena Rivera
Job Title: Allied health Division Secretary Hometown: I live in Turpin, Oklahoma but I am from EL Paso, Texas What are you looking forward to the most at SCCC? I am looking forward to new experiences, better job opportunities and having fun at the same time. If you had a super power, what would it be? To memorize everything i am learning because I want to help students and n...
Lizzie Nessling
Job Title: Assistant Women's Basketball Coach Hometown: Chicago, Illinois What are you looking forward to the most at SCCC? I am looking forward to getting to know everyone. Starting season, and continuing the programs success. If you had a super power, what would it be? I would teleport so I could go anywhere at anytime....
Austin Mefford
Job Title: Head Women’s Basketball Coach Hometown: Kettering, Ohio What are you looking forward to the most at SCCC? Basketball season starting If you had a super power, what would it be? TBD.
