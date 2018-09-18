Rooney Morales

Why did you decide to come to SCCC?

“My parents encouraged me to come here after we moved, I like SCCC very much.”

What is your Career Goal?

“My career will involve making as much art as possible and spreading that around the world.”

What is a quote you live by?

“Pugs and Hugs, not Drugs.”

What is the meaning of life?

“Sometimes life may not have a meaning, so you have to find it yourself. By doing this you are creating it and you feel it, see it, hear it, or you can even dream it.”

Where is the line between art and not art?

“This is a super black and white question but to me personally if it hurts people and represents negative shit, its not art. But we all choose what is art and what isn’t art.”