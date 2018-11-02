Natalie Melendez

Why is Biology your major?

“This might sound bad but I do not like people, I like plants and animals more. They are easier to work with.”

What is a song that describes your life at the moment?

“Everglow by Starset, it has this chill rock feel.”

Favorite TV show at the moment?

“Supernatural.”

What is a quote you live by?

“I’ll burn that bridge when I get to it.”

What is your career goal?

“I want to be a Bio-engineer because I like to mess with bacteria and DNA. It’s cool.”

Where do you plan to go after SCCC?

“I am in the bridges program so I am planning to attend K-state after SCCC.”