Natalie Melendez
Liberal, Kansas - Major: Biology
November 2, 2018
Why is Biology your major?
“This might sound bad but I do not like people, I like plants and animals more. They are easier to work with.”
What is a song that describes your life at the moment?
“Everglow by Starset, it has this chill rock feel.”
Favorite TV show at the moment?
“Supernatural.”
What is a quote you live by?
“I’ll burn that bridge when I get to it.”
What is your career goal?
“I want to be a Bio-engineer because I like to mess with bacteria and DNA. It’s cool.”
Where do you plan to go after SCCC?
“I am in the bridges program so I am planning to attend K-state after SCCC.”
