Natalie Melendez is a freshman biology major from Liberal. Melendez enjoys biology because she likes plants and animals better than people.

Natalie Melendez

Liberal, Kansas - Major: Biology

Michelle Mattich, Co-Editor

November 2, 2018

Why is Biology your major?
“This might sound bad but I do not like people, I like plants and animals more. They are easier to work with.”

What is a song that describes your life at the moment?
“Everglow by Starset, it has this chill rock feel.”

Favorite TV show at the moment?
“Supernatural.”

What is a quote you live by?
“I’ll burn that bridge when I get to it.”

What is your career goal?
“I want to be a Bio-engineer because I like to mess with bacteria and DNA. It’s cool.”

Where do you plan to go after SCCC?
“I am in the bridges program so I am planning to attend K-state after SCCC.”

Michelle Mattich was born in El Paso, Texas She enjoys writing, and listening to music. She also enjoys reading a good book and watching Netflix. Michelle is an English major hoping to expand her horizons in the literature world. After two years at SCCC, she hopes to transfer to Wichita State University.

