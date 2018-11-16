The student news site of Seward County Community College
Gissella+Garcia%2C+a+freshman+education+major+from+Liberal.+Garcia+believes+that+they+key+to+happiness+is+just+doing+something+you+enjoy%21
Gissella Garcia, a freshman education major from Liberal. Garcia believes that they key to happiness is just doing something you enjoy!

Gissella Garcia, a freshman education major from Liberal. Garcia believes that they key to happiness is just doing something you enjoy!

Amberley Taylor

Amberley Taylor

Gissella Garcia, a freshman education major from Liberal. Garcia believes that they key to happiness is just doing something you enjoy!

Gissella Garcia

Liberal, Kansas - Major: Education

Amberley Taylor, Co-Editor

November 16, 2018

Why did you choose your major?
I have always liked being around kids and interacting with them.”

What grade would you like to teach?
“I think I would teach somewhere around second or third grade.”

What are your hobbies?
I sometimes like to get into acting and music is always fun.”

If you could be any superhero for a day, who would it be?
“I would be The Flash because I never want to be late to anything.”

Do you like Netflix or Hulu?
“I don’t have Hulu, but I would say they have a different variety. I have Netflix right now, so probably that.”

What is the key to someone being happy?
“Just doing something you enjoy because if you’re not doing something you like, you probably won’t be very happy.”

How would you define a genius?
“I would say a genius is just someone with really good knowledge on what they already know. Someone that doesn’t know everything, but knows a lot about what they are interested in.”

Year in College:
Freshman

About the Contributor
Amberley Taylor, Co-Editor

Amberley Taylor was born in Garden City, Kansas. She was raised for most of her life in Satanta, but has lived in other places like: Durango, Colorado...

Leave a Comment

Thanks for leaving a comment. Remember to keep it clean.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Showcase

Social Media starts new way to shop
Social Media starts new way to shop
Novio Boy Steals Hearts
Novio Boy Steals Hearts
Volleyball finishes fourth at Nationals
Volleyball finishes fourth at Nationals
Lady Saints prepare for National semifinals
Lady Saints prepare for National semifinals
Do you know what Mental Health is?
Do you know what Mental Health is?

Other stories filed under UpClose

Natalie Melendez
Natalie Melendez
Steven Martinez
Steven Martinez
Heather Moree
Heather Moree
Nohemy Valles
Nohemy Valles
Rooney Morales
Rooney Morales

The Crusader • Copyright 2018 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

error: Content is protected !!