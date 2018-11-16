Gissella Garcia

Why did you choose your major?

“I have always liked being around kids and interacting with them.”

What grade would you like to teach?

“I think I would teach somewhere around second or third grade.”

What are your hobbies?

“I sometimes like to get into acting and music is always fun.”

If you could be any superhero for a day, who would it be?

“I would be The Flash because I never want to be late to anything.”

Do you like Netflix or Hulu?

“I don’t have Hulu, but I would say they have a different variety. I have Netflix right now, so probably that.”

What is the key to someone being happy?

“Just doing something you enjoy because if you’re not doing something you like, you probably won’t be very happy.”

How would you define a genius?

“I would say a genius is just someone with really good knowledge on what they already know. Someone that doesn’t know everything, but knows a lot about what they are interested in.”

Year in College:

Freshman