Nayshon Kane

Do you have any siblings? How many?

“I have one sibling, a four-year old sister named Kailey.”

Why did you come to SCCC?

“I came to Seward County Community College to play basketball.”

What’s something you don’t like about SCCC?

“What I don’t like about Seward is that it is very boring and the food is horrible.”

When did you start playing basketball?

“I started playing basketball when I was six years old, I have had a passion for it ever since.”

What do you do in your free time?

“In my free time, I like to play 2K because it has something to do with basketball.”

What’s something you like about SCCC?

“I like that the community around me is very positive and caring.”

If you could get a job anywhere where would it be?

“If I could get a job anywhere I would start a clothing boutique business with my mom.”

If you could travel anywhere, where would you go?

“The places I would travel to would be Dubai or Turks Caicos because they are beautiful.”

Where do you plan to go after SCCC?

“After SCCC, I plan on getting a scholarship for basketball to play at a university. My top pick would be St. John’s because it is closer to home and I like the program they have.”