Tapigliani starts small and dreams of going big

Coming from the huge city with a beach just two hours away, Sao Paulo-Brazil’s Giovanna Tapigliani had an eye opening experiencing in moving to Liberal.

She left a city of 12.11 million people to a town barely boasting 19,800.

Tapigliani described Sao Paulo “to be like New York, but not as beautiful.”

“I saw a huge difference in the cities because Liberal is too small,” Tapigliani said.

Activities and popular things to do were very different — beaches and malls versus walking around campus and Walmart. The food was different. The languages were different.

But one thing was the same — volleyball.

For years, Giovanna dreamed of coming to the United States to play but was afraid to because she didn’t know English. But in 2016, Tapigliani took the leap to start her volleyball career at Seward County Community College and “Go Big.” With the help of former Lady Saints Head coach, Thais Allen, she became one of the top junior college prospects in the U.S. But the road to get here was long.

She began playing volleyball at the age of eight after her uncle who was a worldwide volleyball player noticed her talent.

“My uncle started to notice that I was very tall and had a chance with volleyball. He keeps in touch with many coaches. He sent me to my first club in Brazil called ‘Sport Club Corinthians Paulista,’ where I stayed for five consecutive years,” Tapigliani said.