Deja Webber

Hometown: Liberal, Sophomore, Major: Psychology

March 8, 2019

  1. Why did you choose SCCC?

“To complete my prerequisites.”

  1. Why is your major psychology?

“My mindset would be more towards helping others psychologically.”

  1. Where do you plan to go after SCCC?

“Wichita State University”

  1. Favorite Quote?

“Success is only meaningful and enjoyable if it feels like your own” – Michelle Obama

  1. Last show you watched?

“YOU. Best show on earth.”

About the Contributor
Michelle Mattich, Managing Editor

Michelle Mattich was born in El Paso, Texas She enjoys writing, and listening to music. She also enjoys reading a good book and watching Netflix. Michelle...

