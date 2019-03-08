Deja Webber

About the Contributor
Michelle Mattich, Managing Editor
Michelle Mattich was born in El Paso, Texas She enjoys writing, and listening to music. She also enjoys reading a good book and watching Netflix. Michelle...
Hometown: Liberal, Sophomore, Major: Psychology
March 8, 2019
“To complete my prerequisites.”
“My mindset would be more towards helping others psychologically.”
“Wichita State University”
“Success is only meaningful and enjoyable if it feels like your own” – Michelle Obama
“YOU. Best show on earth.”
